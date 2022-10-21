 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Halt: West Branch refuses to yield to Eldora South Hardin 42-0

  • 0

West Branch corralled Eldora South Hardin's offense and never let go to fuel a 42-0 victory on October 21 in Iowa football.

West Branch drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Eldora South Hardin after the first quarter.

The Bears registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

West Branch steamrolled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 7, West Branch squared off with Iowa City Regina in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News