Halt: Davenport North pushes the mute button on Davenport Central's offense 39-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Davenport North as it shut out Davenport Central 39-0 on October 7 in Iowa football.

Davenport North opened with a 13-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

Davenport North charged to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

