Halt: Davenport North pushes the mute button on Davenport Central's offense 39-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Davenport North as it shut out Davenport Central 39-0 on October 7 in Iowa football.
Davenport North opened with a 13-0 advantage over Davenport Central through the first quarter.
The Wildcats fought to a 33-0 intermission margin at the Blue Devils' expense.
Davenport North charged to a 39-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Last season, Davenport North and Davenport Central faced off on October 8, 2021 at Davenport North High School.
