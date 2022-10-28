Grundy Center sets early tone to dominate Columbus Junction Columbus 41-7

Too much too quick, Grundy Center opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Columbus Junction Columbus 41-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Grundy Center opened with a 20-0 advantage over Columbus Junction Columbus through the first quarter.

The Spartans fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Wildcats' expense.

Grundy Center roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Spartans outscored the Wildcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

