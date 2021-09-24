 Skip to main content
Greene North Butler triumphs in strong showing over Mason City Newman Catholic 41-13
Mason City Newman Catholic had no answers as Greene North Butler roared to a 41-13 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 24.

In recent action on September 10, Mason City Newman Catholic faced off against Belmond-Klemme and Greene North Butler took on Sheffield West Fork on September 10 at Greene North Butler High School. For more, click here.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

