Greene North Butler tames Arlington Starmont's offense 12-0

Greene North Butler unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Arlington Starmont in a 12-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Bearcats' offense darted to a 6-0 lead over the Stars at the intermission.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
