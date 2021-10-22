 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greene North Butler tames Arlington Starmont's offense 12-0

Greene North Butler unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Arlington Starmont in a 12-0 shutout in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Bearcats' offense darted to a 6-0 lead over the Stars at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Recently on October 8 , Greene North Butler squared up on Lake Mills in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News