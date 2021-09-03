Greene North Butler takes a toll on Armstrong North Union 34-14

Greene North Butler handed Armstrong North Union a tough 34-14 loss in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Greene North Butler jumped over Armstrong North Union when the fourth quarter began 27-14.
The Bearcats opened a slim 21-14 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Greene North Butler and Armstrong North Union settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
