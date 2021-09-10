Greene North Butler finds its footing in victory over Sheffield West Fork 51-7

Greene North Butler didn't tinker around with Sheffield West Fork. A 51-7 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Iowa high school football action on September 10.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

