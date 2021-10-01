Greene North Butler baffles Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 30-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Greene North Butler followed in overpowering Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 30-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 1.
Greene North Butler's offense pulled ahead to a 22-0 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
