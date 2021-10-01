 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greene North Butler baffles Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 30-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Greene North Butler followed in overpowering Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 30-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 1.

Greene North Butler's offense pulled ahead to a 22-0 lead over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar at halftime.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Catching up with former Mohawk football players, and coach Barry Alvarez

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News