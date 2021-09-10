 Skip to main content
Gowrie Southeast Valley designs winning blueprint on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15
Gowrie Southeast Valley dumped Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Gowrie Southeast Valley finish off Hampton-Dumont-CAL.

Gowrie Southeast Valley's upper-hand showed as it carried a 34-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars' offense stomped on to a 26-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The first quarter gave the Jaguars an 8-7 lead over the Bulldogs.

