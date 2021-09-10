Gowrie Southeast Valley designs winning blueprint on Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15

Gowrie Southeast Valley dumped Hampton-Dumont-CAL 34-15 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Defense dominated a scoreless fourth quarter, helping Gowrie Southeast Valley finish off Hampton-Dumont-CAL.
Gowrie Southeast Valley's upper-hand showed as it carried a 34-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Jaguars' offense stomped on to a 26-7 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.
The first quarter gave the Jaguars an 8-7 lead over the Bulldogs.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.