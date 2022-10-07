 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gooseggs: Cedar Rapids CR Washington hands Newton a shutout 21-0

  • 0

An electrician would've been needed to get Newton on the scoreboard because Cedar Rapids CR Washington wouldn't allow it in a 21-0 shutout at Newton High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

The Warriors' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Cardinals 7-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Newton squared off with October 8, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 23, Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off with Cedar Rapids Xavier in a football game. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

College football at 49? North Dakota lineman has right stuff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News