Gooseggs: Cedar Rapids CR Washington hands Newton a shutout 21-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Newton on the scoreboard because Cedar Rapids CR Washington wouldn't allow it in a 21-0 shutout at Newton High on October 7 in Iowa football action.

The Warriors' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Cardinals 7-0 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.