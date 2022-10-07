Gooseggs: Cedar Rapids CR Washington hands Newton a shutout 21-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Newton on the scoreboard because Cedar Rapids CR Washington wouldn't allow it in a 21-0 shutout at Newton High on October 7 in Iowa football action.
The Warriors' offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Cardinals at halftime.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Warriors outscored the Cardinals 7-0 in the final quarter.
Last season, Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Newton squared off with October 8, 2021 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School last season.
