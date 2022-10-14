 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gooseggs: Britt West Hancock hands Greene North Butler a shutout 52-0

  • 0

Britt West Hancock corralled Greene North Butler's offense and never let go to fuel a 52-0 victory during this Iowa football game.

Last season, Britt West Hancock and Greene North Butler squared off with October 15, 2021 at Britt West Hancock High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Greene North Butler faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar and Britt West Hancock took on Hartley H-M-S on September 30 at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monticello hammers Anamosa 52-24

Monticello dominated from start to finish in an imposing 52-24 win over Anamosa for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News