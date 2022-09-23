Goose Lake Northeast survives close clash with Tipton 28-26

Goose Lake Northeast topped Tipton 28-26 in a tough tilt in Iowa high school football on September 23.
The last time Goose Lake Northeast and Tipton played in a 38-6 game on September 24, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 9, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Durant and Tipton took on Mt Vernon Mount Vernon on September 9 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
