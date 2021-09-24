Goose Lake Northeast rolls like thunder over Tipton 38-6

Goose Lake Northeast handled Tipton 38-6 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The Rebels opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.
Goose Lake Northeast's offense darted to a 14-0 lead over Tipton at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
In recent action on September 10, Tipton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on September 10 at Durant High School. Click here for a recap
