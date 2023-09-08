Gilbert collected a solid win over Mason City in a 27-15 verdict during this Iowa football game on Sept. 8.

The Tigers' offense moved in front for a 14-8 lead over the RiverHawks at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Mason City faced off against Marshalltown.

