Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rides the rough off Cresco Crestwood 40-20

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Cresco Crestwood's plans 40-20 during this Iowa football game.
The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 6-0 lead over the Cadets.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense pulled ahead to a 19-0 lead over Cresco Crestwood at halftime.
The Cardinals' dominance showed as they carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Cresco Crestwood's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.
