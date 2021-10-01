 Skip to main content
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura rides the rough off Cresco Crestwood 40-20

No quarter was granted as Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Cresco Crestwood's plans 40-20 during this Iowa football game.

Recently on September 17 , Garner-Hayfield-Ventura squared up on New Hampton in a football game . For more, click here.

The first quarter gave the Cardinals a 6-0 lead over the Cadets.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's offense pulled ahead to a 19-0 lead over Cresco Crestwood at halftime.

The Cardinals' dominance showed as they carried a 33-13 lead into the fourth quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blunted Cresco Crestwood's dreams of a rally by mirroring its final period points total.

