Garner-Hayfield-Ventura blankets Oelwein with swarming defensive effort 34-0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura's defense was a brick wall that stopped Oelwein cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory at Oelwein High on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Oelwein after the first quarter.

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.