Full throttle: Clear Lake establishes quick lead, cruises past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8

It was Clear Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 14-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Lions and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

Clear Lake thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Clear Lake and Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off on September 24, 2021 at Clear Lake High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 9, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura faced off against Algona and Clear Lake took on Dike-New Hartford on September 9 at Clear Lake High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

