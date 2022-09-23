Full throttle: Clear Lake establishes quick lead, cruises past Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8

It was Clear Lake who struck first and never looked back to dispose of Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48-8 in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
The first quarter gave Clear Lake a 14-0 lead over Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
Defense ruled the second quarter as the Lions and the Cardinals were both scoreless.
Clear Lake thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-8 advantage in the frame.
