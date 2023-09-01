Fort Dodge dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Mason City for an Iowa high school football victory at Fort Dodge High.

The first quarter gave Fort Dodge a 21-7 lead over Mason City.

The Dodgers fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the RiverHawks' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Dodgers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

