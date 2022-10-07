 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fort Dodge St. Edmond drums Northwood-Kensett with resounding beat 54-26

Fort Dodge St. Edmond left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Northwood-Kensett 54-26 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 7.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Northwood-Kensett after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Fort Dodge St. Edmond thundered to a 40-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

