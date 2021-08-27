 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fort Dodge designs winning blueprint on Mason City 28-13
0 comments

Fort Dodge designs winning blueprint on Mason City 28-13

{{featured_button_text}}

Riding a wave of production, Fort Dodge dunked Mason City 28-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Mason City constructed a bold start that built a 13-7 gap on Fort Dodge heading into the locker room.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News