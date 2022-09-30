Forest City takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Clear Lake 35-12

Clear Lake drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Forest City 35-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
Forest City authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Clear Lake thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Indians 7-6 in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 16, Forest City faced off against Cresco Crestwood and Clear Lake took on Osage on September 16 at Clear Lake High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.