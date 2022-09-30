Forest City takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Clear Lake 35-12

Clear Lake drew on its character to overcome an early hole and beat Forest City 35-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Forest City authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Clear Lake at the end of the first quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped in front for a 21-6 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Clear Lake thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lions outscored the Indians 7-6 in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.