Forest City makes Milford Okoboji walk the plank 42-6

Forest City earned a convincing 42-6 win over Milford Okoboji during this Iowa football game.

Forest City opened with a 14-0 advantage over Milford Okoboji through the first quarter.

The Indians opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.

Forest City stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Milford Okoboji and Forest City squared off with October 22, 2021 at Milford Okoboji High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on October 7, Forest City squared off with New Hampton in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

