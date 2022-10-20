Forest City makes Milford Okoboji walk the plank 42-6

Forest City earned a convincing 42-6 win over Milford Okoboji during this Iowa football game.
Forest City opened with a 14-0 advantage over Milford Okoboji through the first quarter.
The Indians opened a giant 21-0 gap over the Pioneers at the intermission.
Forest City stormed to a 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Indians avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the final quarter.
