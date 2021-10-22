Flexing muscle: Manchester West Delaware rolls over Charles City 58-14

Manchester West Delaware's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-14 win over Charles City in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

The Hawks drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense took charge to a 51-7 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The Hawks' control showed as they carried a 58-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

