Flexing muscle: Manchester West Delaware rolls over Charles City 58-14

Manchester West Delaware's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-14 win over Charles City in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.
Recently on October 8 , Manchester West Delaware squared up on Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Hawks drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense took charge to a 51-7 lead over the Comets at the intermission.
The Hawks' control showed as they carried a 58-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.