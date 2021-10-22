 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flexing muscle: Manchester West Delaware rolls over Charles City 58-14

Manchester West Delaware's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 58-14 win over Charles City in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 22.

Recently on October 8 , Manchester West Delaware squared up on Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Hawks drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over the Comets after the first quarter.

The Hawks' offense took charge to a 51-7 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

The Hawks' control showed as they carried a 58-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News