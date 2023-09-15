A suffocating defense helped Fairbank Wapsie Valley handle Greene North Butler 19-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Fairbank Wapsie Valley a 7-0 lead over Greene North Butler.

The Warriors registered a 13-0 advantage at halftime over the Bearcats.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley steamrolled to a 19-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Greene North Butler faced off against Calmar South Winn.

