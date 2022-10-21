Epworth Western Dubuque takes a toll on Mason City 36-26

Epworth Western Dubuque dumped Mason City 36-26 on October 21 in Iowa football.
Last season, Mason City and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on October 22, 2021 at Mason City High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on October 7, Mason City squared off with Waverly-Sr in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.