Epworth Western Dubuque topped Eldridge North Scott 31-24 in a tough tilt on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

The Bobcats opened a meager 10-7 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bobcats held on with a 21-17 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

