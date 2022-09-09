 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Epworth Western Dubuque earns narrow win over North Liberty Liberty 36-30

Epworth Western Dubuque could finally catch its breath after a close call against North Liberty in a 36-30 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 9.

North Liberty started on steady ground by forging a 9-7 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque at the end of the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

North Liberty moved ahead by earning a 16-14 advantage over Epworth Western Dubuque at the end of the third quarter.

The Bobcats rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Lightning 22-14 in the last stanza for the victory.

Last season, Epworth Western Dubuque and North Liberty squared off with September 10, 2021 at North Liberty High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

