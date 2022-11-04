Eldridge North Scott's rally cap fits just right in squeezing Waverly-Sr 20-10

Eldridge North Scott fell behind early, but recovered to overcome Waverly-Sr 20-10 in Iowa high school football on November 4.

Waverly-Sr authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Eldridge North Scott at the end of the first quarter.

The Go-Hawks took a 10-7 lead over the Lancers heading to the intermission locker room.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Lancers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Go-Hawks.

