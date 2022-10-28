Eldridge North Scott wallops Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Epworth Western Dubuque during a 38-15 blowout on October 28 in Iowa football.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.
The Lancers fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Bobcats' expense.
Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.
Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque faced off on September 3, 2021 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
