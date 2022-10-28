Eldridge North Scott wallops Epworth Western Dubuque 38-15

Eldridge North Scott's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Epworth Western Dubuque during a 38-15 blowout on October 28 in Iowa football.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 7-0 lead over Epworth Western Dubuque.

The Lancers fought to a 17-7 halftime margin at the Bobcats' expense.

Eldridge North Scott jumped to a 31-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats narrowed the gap 8-7 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

