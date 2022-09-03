Eldridge North Scott uses explosive start to detonate Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

Eldridge North Scott took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Epworth Western Dubuque after the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott pulled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Bobcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.