 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott uses explosive start to detonate Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7

  • 0

Eldridge North Scott took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Epworth Western Dubuque 45-7 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Epworth Western Dubuque after the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Bobcats at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott pulled to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Bobcats 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Eldridge North Scott and Epworth Western Dubuque played in a 33-13 game on September 3, 2021. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Afro swimming cap approved after Olympic ban

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News