Eldridge North Scott severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 31-14

Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 31-14 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Knights 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption faced off on September 10, 2021 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

