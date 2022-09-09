Eldridge North Scott severs Davenport Assumption's hopes 31-14

Eldridge North Scott grabbed a 31-14 victory at the expense of Davenport Assumption in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.

The Lancers opened a thin 14-7 gap over the Knights at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Knights 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.