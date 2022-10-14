Eldridge North Scott sets early tone to dominate Fort Madison 49-14

Eldridge North Scott grabbed the early lead and never gave it up in cruising to a 49-14 win over Fort Madison.
The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-0 lead over Fort Madison.
The Lancers registered a 35-7 advantage at halftime over the Bloodhounds.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Lancers put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Bloodhounds 7-0 in the last stanza.
