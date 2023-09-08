Eldridge North Scott left no doubt in recording a 42-28 win over Davenport Assumption for an Iowa high school football victory at Davenport Assumption High on Sept. 8.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-0 lead over Davenport Assumption.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption locked in a 21-21 stalemate.

The Lancers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 21-7 edge.

Last season, Eldridge North Scott and Davenport Assumption squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Davenport Assumption High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Davenport Assumption faced off against Solon and Eldridge North Scott took on Central DeWitt on Aug. 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

