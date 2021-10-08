 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eldridge North Scott pulls python act on Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott controlled the action to earn a strong 41-7 win against Clinton in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

Recently on September 24 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on North Liberty in a football game . For more, click here.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 10-0 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott took control in the third quarter with a 24-0 advantage over Clinton.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Osage mows down New Hampton 42-12

Osage's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Friday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 42-12 win over New Hampton…

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News