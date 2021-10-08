Eldridge North Scott pulls python act on Clinton 41-7

Eldridge North Scott controlled the action to earn a strong 41-7 win against Clinton in Iowa high school football action on October 8.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the River Kings after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 10-0 lead over the River Kings at halftime.

Eldridge North Scott took control in the third quarter with a 24-0 advantage over Clinton.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.