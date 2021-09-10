Eldridge North Scott manhandles Davenport Assumption 38-14

Yes, Eldridge North Scott looked superb in beating Davenport Assumption, but no autographs please after its 38-14 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.
The Lancers closed out the win by holding serve in a 7-7 final period.
Eldridge North Scott's force showed as it carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lancers' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.
In recent action on August 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Davenport Assumption took on Rock Island Alleman on August 27 at Rock Island Alleman High School. For more, click here.
