Eldridge North Scott manhandles Davenport Assumption 38-14

Yes, Eldridge North Scott looked superb in beating Davenport Assumption, but no autographs please after its 38-14 victory for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

The Lancers closed out the win by holding serve in a 7-7 final period.

Eldridge North Scott's force showed as it carried a 31-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted to a 21-7 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.