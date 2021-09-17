Eldridge North Scott knocks out victory on Cedar Rapids Xavier 20-8

No quarter was granted as Eldridge North Scott blunted Cedar Rapids Xavier's plans 20-8 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Lancers a 7-0 lead over the Saints.
The Lancers registered a 13-3 advantage at halftime over the Saints.
Eldridge North Scott moved ahead of Cedar Rapids Xavier 13-6 as the fourth quarter started.
In recent action on September 3, Cedar Rapids Xavier faced off against Manchester West Delaware and Eldridge North Scott took on Epworth Western Dubuque on September 3 at Epworth Western Dubuque High School.
