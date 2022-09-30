Eldridge North Scott jumps in front fast to dismiss Burlington in convincing tilt 46-7

Eldridge North Scott rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 46-7 win over Burlington in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.
Eldridge North Scott darted in front of Burlington 12-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Lancers' offense charged in front for an 18-0 lead over the Grayhounds at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott stormed to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Lancers enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Grayhounds' 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.
The last time Eldridge North Scott and Burlington played in a 42-0 game on October 1, 2021. Click here for a recap
