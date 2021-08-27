Eldridge North Scott imposes its will on Davenport North 41-7

Eldridge North Scott controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 41-7 victory over Davenport North in an Iowa high school football matchup on August 27.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

Eldridge North Scott's offense jumped on top to a 34-7 lead over Davenport North at halftime.

The Lancers opened with a 14-7 advantage over the Wildcats through the first quarter.

