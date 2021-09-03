Eldridge North Scott designs winning blueprint on Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

Eldridge North Scott collected a 33-13 victory over Epworth Western Dubuque at Epworth Western Dubuque High on September 3 in Iowa football action.
Eldridge North Scott jumped on top over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.
Eldridge North Scott opened an enormous 26-0 gap over Epworth Western Dubuque at halftime.
The Lancers darted in front of the Bobcats 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.