Eldridge North Scott designs winning blueprint on Epworth Western Dubuque 33-13

Eldridge North Scott collected a 33-13 victory over Epworth Western Dubuque at Epworth Western Dubuque High on September 3 in Iowa football action.

Eldridge North Scott jumped on top over Epworth Western Dubuque 33-0 heading to the fourth quarter.

Eldridge North Scott opened an enormous 26-0 gap over Epworth Western Dubuque at halftime.

The Lancers darted in front of the Bobcats 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

