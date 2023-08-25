Eldridge North Scott's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Central DeWitt 34-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Eldridge North Scott a 14-7 lead over Central DeWitt.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Lancers added to their advantage with a 20-0 margin in the closing period.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.