Eldridge North Scott baffles North Liberty Liberty 21-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Eldridge North Scott on Friday as it blanked North Liberty 21-0 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 24.
The Lancers' offense pulled ahead to a 21-0 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.
Both offenses seemed to run out of gas with neither able to generate points in the first and final quarters.
In recent action on September 10, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport Assumption and North Liberty took on Epworth Western Dubuque on September 10 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.