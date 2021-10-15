 Skip to main content
Eldridge North Scott baffles Fort Madison 35-0

Eldridge North Scott's defense throttled Fort Madison, resulting in a shutout win 35-0 in Iowa high school football action on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Eldridge North Scott squared up on Burlington in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Eldridge North Scott drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over Fort Madison after the first quarter.

The Lancers' offense jumped to a 14-0 lead over the Bloodhounds at halftime.

The Lancers' domination showed as they carried a 28-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

