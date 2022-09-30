Eldora South Hardin paints near-perfect picture in win over Manly Central Springs 46-21

Eldora South Hardin delivered all the smoke to disorient Manly Central Springs and flew away with a 46-21 win during this Iowa football game.
Eldora South Hardin moved in front of Manly Central Springs 19-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers opened a colossal 39-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-21.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
The last time Eldora South Hardin and Manly Central Springs played in a 45-0 game on October 1, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
