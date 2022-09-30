Eldora South Hardin paints near-perfect picture in win over Manly Central Springs 46-21

Eldora South Hardin delivered all the smoke to disorient Manly Central Springs and flew away with a 46-21 win during this Iowa football game.

Eldora South Hardin moved in front of Manly Central Springs 19-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a colossal 39-14 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-21.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.