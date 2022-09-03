Edgewood Ed-Co prevails over Springville 52-7

Edgewood Ed-Co's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Springville 52-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Springville faced off on September 3, 2021 at Springville High School. For more, click here.
