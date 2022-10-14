 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edgewood Ed-Co escapes Wyoming Midland in thin win 36-30

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Edgewood Ed-Co passed in a 36-30 victory at Wyoming Midland's expense in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Last season, Edgewood Ed-Co and Wyoming Midland squared off with October 15, 2021 at Edgewood-Colesburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

