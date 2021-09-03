Edgewood Ed-Co controls the action and Springville in affair 72-28

Edgewood Ed-Co painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Springville's defense for a 72-28 win during this Iowa football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

