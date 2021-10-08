Eagle Grove tames Belmond-Klemme's offense 38-0

No need for worry, Eagle Grove's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 38-0 shutout of Belmond-Klemme at Eagle Grove High on October 8 in Iowa football action.

Eagle Grove drew first blood by forging a 16-0 margin over Belmond-Klemme after the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense stomped on to a 30-0 lead over the Broncos at halftime.

The Eagles' supremacy showed as they carried a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive fourth quarter.

