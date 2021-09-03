Dyersville Beckman tames Anamosa's offense 38-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Dyersville Beckman on Friday as it blanked Anamosa 38-0 on September 3 in Iowa football.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
The Trailblazers' offense took charge to a 35-0 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
Dyersville Beckman thundered in front of Anamosa 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
