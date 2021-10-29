 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dyersville Beckman severs West Branch's hopes 24-7

Stretched out and finally snapped, Dyersville Beckman put just enough pressure on West Branch to earn a 24-7 victory in Iowa high school football action on October 29.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

The Trailblazers' offense moved to a 10-0 lead over the Bears at the intermission.

The Trailblazers' leg-up showed as they carried a 17-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , West Branch squared up on Wilton in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News