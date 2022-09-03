 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dyersville Beckman handles stress test to best Anamosa 20-12

Dyersville Beckman eventually plied victory away from Anamosa 20-12 on September 2 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Trailblazers registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Dyersville Beckman jumped to a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trailblazers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Dyersville Beckman and Anamosa faced off on September 3, 2021 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

