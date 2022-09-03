Dyersville Beckman handles stress test to best Anamosa 20-12

Dyersville Beckman eventually plied victory away from Anamosa 20-12 on September 2 in Iowa football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Trailblazers registered a 14-6 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Dyersville Beckman jumped to a 17-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Trailblazers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

